Donald Trump Ends Lawsuit Against Democrat

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Former President Donald Trump made some legal news on Friday morning with word that he would be withdrawing his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The word came out via a document that was filed by Trump’s legal team with U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks.

“Plaintiff, DONALD J. TRUMP, by and through his undersigned counsel and pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a) (1) (A) (i), hereby voluntarily dismisses his claims in this action against Defendant, LETITIA JAMES, without prejudice.”

The word from Trump comes a day after Judge Middlebrooks sanctioned Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, nearly $1 million in connection with a lawsuit Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of FBI and Justice Department officials. The lawsuit claimed that Clinton was “acting in concert” with the FBI in the Russia investigation into Trump.

Middlebrooks called the lawsuit frivolous and ordered Trump and Habba to pay legal fees for every defendant named.

The opinion also referenced the lawsuit against James, saying that the lawsuit may be frivolous as well and that he could also face sanctions in that case.

Middlebrooks called Trump a “prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries. He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer. He knew full well the impact of his actions.”

News Breaking LIVE provides updates on the latest breaking news in the fields of entertainment, media and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak for the latest updates from around the country as they come in.