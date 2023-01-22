Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast

Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash

Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York has made the decision to disinvite Santos from its congressional breakfast that will be taking place on February 5.

According to reporter Jacob Kornbluh, Santos had been invited to the event following his election to Congress during the midterm election in November, but prior to the first story about his lies coming out on December 19.

Many Republican leaders in New York, including fellow Republican members of Congress, have also called for Santos to resign from his Congressional seat, which he was sworn into earlier this month after a tough Speaker battle that lasted several days, before finally electing Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

In the announcement from the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Long Island, the groups say “in light of recent discoveries about Rep. George Santos’ falsified background and the harmful, offensive lies he perpetuated throughout his campaign, JCRC-NY and JCRC-LI will not be working with him for the duration of his stay in Congress. Our mission is to build relationships that advance the values, interests, and security of the Jewish community and create a more interconnected New York for all, and we take that commitment seriously. A key component of any constructive relationship is trust, which is not a quality we identify with Rep. Santos. For that reason, Rep. Santos is no longer welcome at our upcoming annual Congressional Breakfast on February 5th.”

