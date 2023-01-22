University Bans Word Due To Goals of "Anti-Racism"

Photo by Fran on Unsplash

Questions have been raised after a decision was made by officials at the University of California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work to ban the word "field" from curriculum and practice to meet the school's goals of "replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language."

In a letter from the school of social work, the college announces that the term will be removed from "curriculum and practice" and will be replaced with the term "practicum." The letter says it "supports anti-racist social work."

They go on to say that phrases such as "going into the field" or "field work" may have connotations for "descendants of slavery and immigrant workers."

Gail Heriot, a law professor, tweeting about the change, said "USC thinks this has something to do with white supremacy. Please stop."

Eric Levitz of New York Magazine quips "when I want to make language more inclusive of populations that have been historically marginalized in academia, I replace colloquial words that have broadly understood social meanings with esoteric late Latin alternatives."

The school says the actions align with the goals of universities across the United States to "honor and acknowledge inclusion and reject white supremacy, anti-immigrant and anti-blackness ideologies." They say they will take further steps to meet these goals as they are the "bedrock of our values and principles and we all need to hold each other accountable to do better in this regard."

