Massive Military Aid Package Approved

Another brand new military aid package has been approved to help Ukraine in its war against Russia, according to Foreign Policy columnist Samuel Ramani, who covers the war and other geopolitical events around the world.

Ramani reported on Friday that Germany will send a nearly $1.1 billion aid package to Ukraine. The deal is for a 1 billion euro package, which converts to nearly $1.1 billion.

As part of the deal, Ramani says that Ukraine will receive a number of pieces of military equipment, including seven Gepard anti-aircraft guns, IRIS-T missiles, and Patriot missiles.

The deal will also include training from Germany for Ukrainian forces.

Ramani notes that “crucially, however, Germany has hedged again on a final decision about providing Leopard tanks to Ukraine.”

There has been a push for Germany to provide the tanks to Ukraine, with a protest being held in Germany’s capital city of Berlin on Friday to make the demands.

Many countries continue to find ways to provide military support for Ukraine as the war quickly approaches the one-year mark. Some officials in certain countries, such as many lawmakers in the United States, believe that the time has come to stop providing military support to Ukraine.

The president of Ukraine recently traveled to the United States to urge Congress to continue providing support.

