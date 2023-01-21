Navy SEAL Classified as "Active Deserter" Dies At 35

Daniel Swift, who had served as a Navy SEAL, seeing several tours of duty around the globe, has died after fighting in Ukraine, according to the U.S. Navy and multiple news reports.

Rolling Stone reports that Swift, who was 35 years old, had been classified as an active deserter since March 2019. Swift had claimed in a self-published book that he had been deployed abroad to Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen five times by the time he was 30.

He had been decorated with the Legion of Merit and other personal and campaign awards, according to Rolling Stone. A warrant was placed out in 2019 related to false imprisonment related to his divorce. He was then listed as an active deserter.

He later showed up to fight in Irpin, Ukraine, and ultimately died in a combat mission he was participating in alongside the Ukrainian military in Bakhmut, Ukraine. He was injured on January 14 when Russia launched a grenade at Swift, as well as other soldiers.

The Ukrainian military attempted to provide him medical aid, but he had suffered a massive traumatic brain injury. He died early Thursday morning. Two other soldiers who were injured are in stable condition and are recovering, according to the report.

Swift’s family has confirmed his death but has declined to make a statement.

# Ukraine# Daniel Swift# Military

