Popular Netflix Show Announces Final Season

As seemingly every show and movie from yesteryear get a reboot or sequel in the current television climate, it can be rare to find a show that truly reignites interest in the series, let alone get greenlit for six seasons of the reimagined show.

But, with "Cobra Kai," the show that takes place over 30 years after the events of the original "Karate Kid," interest in the series was reinvigorated and brought to a new generation while still keeping the old engaged.

Now, the producers behind "Cobra Kai" have announced that their sixth season will be their last after Netflix released an announcement for the season following the success of the fifth season, which opened to a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, takes place decades after the 1984 karate tournament from "Karate Kid," where Johnny Lawrence looks to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo and ends up continuing his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

A written statement from creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg was released alongside the season announcement, acknowledging that the next season will be the last and stating their pride and thankfulness to the audience for allowing them to continue the story.

“Our day one goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement,” the statement read. “The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of ‘Cobra Kai.’ While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more ‘Karate Kid’ stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

