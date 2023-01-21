Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38

Photo by Gianandrea Villa on Unsplash

A popular New York City cop has sadly died, according to multiple reports. Sammy Lee was a detective for the New York City Police Department, or NYPD, when he recently died at the age of 38.

He had been working as a detective with the NYPD's Intelligence Bureau, according to the New York Post. In addition to his time with the New York City Police Department, Lee was also a military veteran, having served in the Iraq War.

Those close to Lee tell the New York Post that Lee had been diagnosed with liver cancer last year and had been fighting the disease in the months leading up to his death. The cancer is believed to have been Lee's cause of death.

The New York Post quoted a source within the department as calling Lee "one of the best guys in the world." "everyone liked him, never heard a negative comment about him. Just an all-around great guy," the source said.

Following his death, police officers lined the street to honor him as his body was moved in Queens, New York.

Lee joined the department in 2009 after serving in the Army, where he encountered hazardous burn pits in Iraq. Union officials say those burn pits caused his cancer.

Lee is survived by his wife and two young children.

