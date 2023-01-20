"24" Actor Reportedly Missing

Photo by Fox via Public Domain

A famed actor is reportedly missing after getting caught in a storm while hiking in the mountains as conditions rapidly deteriorated and have caused search and rescue operations to be significantly hampered.

British actor Julian Sands reportedly went missing late last week while on a trail in Southern California. Crews are searching for the 65-year-old actor in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Crews conducting the search were forced to suspend their operation this weekend after conditions and avalanche risks posed serious risks, and they have been unable to resume their search since then. They have been able to use helicopters and drones to attempt and locate Sands, but will only be able to conduct their ground search when it is deemed safe enough.

Sands, best known for his roles in films such as "A Room With a View," Warlock,” “Arachnophobia,” “Naked Lunch,” “Boxing Helena,” and “Leaving Las Vegas," has been nominated for Academy Awards for several of his performances, including "A Room With a View," where he starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter in 1985.

He has since taken on several smaller roles in both film and television, appearing in "Smallville" and "24," where he had the recurring role of Vladimir Bierko.

The Associated Press reports that his representatives have not provided any other details and have not responded to requests for comments.

