Popular World Leader Suddenly Resigns

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has made a major announcement with word that she will not seek re-election to her office, and will go a step further, resigning from her position in the coming weeks.

Ardern, 42, says that she intends to resign as Prime Minister of New Zealand by February 7 at the very latest, but as early as Sunday if her party, the Labour Party, can elect a new leader.

Speaking of why she intends to step down from her position, Ardern said that she does not believe that she possesses the energy to run, and that it is her time to step aside.

"I am human. Politicians are human. We give all we can for as long as we can - and then it's time. And for me, it's time. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. I am not leaving because I believe we can't win the election but because I believe we can and will."

She also seemed to hint at the next step in her life, sending a message during the speech to her fiance, saying "let's finally get married."

Ardern became leader of the country in 2017, becoming the youngest ever Prime Minister of New Zealand.

