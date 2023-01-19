Famed Television Star Running For Congress

Photo by Jens Kreuter on Unsplash

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.

Fresh off a losing bid for a city council seat in southern California, former “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage, who played the star Cory Matthews on the show, before returning to the character decades later in the “Girl Meets World” spinoff series in the mid-2010s, is running for Congress.

TMZ is reporting that Savage is running for the Congressional seat in California’s 30th District, which is currently held by Democrat Adam Schiff, who is widely expected to soon announce a run for Senate in California, with word that California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is mulling retirement. Another member of Congress from California, Katie Porter, has already announced that she will be running.

The district includes parts of Los Angeles, as well as cities north of it.

As mentioned, Savage is coming off a loss in the city council race in Los Angeles, and it wasn’t even close. Savage tied for seventh place in the race, getting only 6.3 percent of the vote in the race.

Savage has now filed paperwork for the run for Congress, although he may back out if Schiff ends up not running for the Senate seat.

