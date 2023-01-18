School Official Forced Out Over Racist MLK Day Comments

Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

A community's outrage over a text message sent by a junior high school secretary has now forced her to abruptly resign from her position after she reportedly made a racist comment while referring to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to KTVE-TV, a junior high school secretary was forced to leave her position after she sent a highly offensive text message to a coach that appeared to refer to Marti Luther King Jr. Day as "n***** Day," using the racial slur to refer to MLK.

The text message was first brought to light via a Facebook post, which can be seen here.

The text exchanges appear to show a coach talking to the secretary, Nelwyn Fontana, about some of his players when she suddenly made the offensive remarks. The coach appeared taken aback, questioning her by saying “Huh? Say what? Where did that come from?”

Fontana then appeared to apologize and claim that the text message was meant for the coach.

The school, Ouachita Parish Junior High School located in Louisiana, has confirmed the incident occurred and told KTVE-TV that the secretary is no longer employed by the school.

"Unfortunately, on Friday evening, a text message which contained a racial slur from an employee was brought to our attention. That employee is no longer employed by the Ouachita Parish School System. We do not condone any form of racism in our schools and community. Thank you for your time, and enjoy the rest of your day."

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.