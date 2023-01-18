Major News Revealed About Trump's Return to Social Media

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Former President Donald Trump, who following his bans from Facebook and Twitter aided in the creation of a new social media platform named Truth Social, the site where he has primarily communicated with his followers and supporters since the ban, is now reportedly planning a return to more popular social media platforms.

According to NBC News senior political reporters Marc Caputo and Jonathan Allen, Trump is reportedly planning his return to both Facebook and Twitter, with his campaign also petitioning Facebook parent company Meta to allow him back onto the platform following his reinstatement on Twitter.

Facebook had originally blocked Trump following his response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” Trump’s campaign wrote in its letter to Meta, according to NBC News.

Trump's campaign is also reportedly planning the return to Twitter, with staffers brainstorming what the former president's first tweet would be back on the site after such a significant hiatus from a platform that he widely used to not only discuss his political actions but also to discuss the actions of others.

The former president's ban on Twitter was lifted late last year by new owner Elon Musk, who criticized the company's previous leadership for originally instituting the ban.

