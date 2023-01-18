Major News Revealed About Trump's Return to Social Media

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUNk0_0kJA4Zx200
Photo byGage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Former President Donald Trump, who following his bans from Facebook and Twitter aided in the creation of a new social media platform named Truth Social, the site where he has primarily communicated with his followers and supporters since the ban, is now reportedly planning a return to more popular social media platforms.

According to NBC News senior political reporters Marc Caputo and Jonathan Allen, Trump is reportedly planning his return to both Facebook and Twitter, with his campaign also petitioning Facebook parent company Meta to allow him back onto the platform following his reinstatement on Twitter.

Facebook had originally blocked Trump following his response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” Trump’s campaign wrote in its letter to Meta, according to NBC News.

Trump's campaign is also reportedly planning the return to Twitter, with staffers brainstorming what the former president's first tweet would be back on the site after such a significant hiatus from a platform that he widely used to not only discuss his political actions but also to discuss the actions of others.

The former president's ban on Twitter was lifted late last year by new owner Elon Musk, who criticized the company's previous leadership for originally instituting the ban.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Donald Trump# Twitter# Facebook# Trump Twitter Ban

Comments / 11

Published by

The latest Breaking News from several verticals, including entertainment, media and politics, from the team that brought you News Breaking LIVE on Twitter for over 10 years.

California State
41K followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Tech Giant Announces Massive Terminations

Layoffs have hit many industries over the past months, but one industry that has been hit harder than most has been the tech sector. That massive wave of layoffs continued on Friday with word that Alphabet, the parent company of Internet search giant Google, plans to cut 12,000 jobs.

Read full story

Donald Trump Ends Lawsuit Against Democrat

Former President Donald Trump made some legal news on Friday morning with word that he would be withdrawing his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. The word came out via a document that was filed by Trump’s legal team with U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks.

Read full story

Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast

Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.

Read full story
5 comments

University Bans Word Due To Goals of "Anti-Racism"

Questions have been raised after a decision was made by officials at the University of California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work to ban the word "field" from curriculum and practice to meet the school's goals of "replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language."

Read full story
9 comments

Massive Military Aid Package Approved

Another brand new military aid package has been approved to help Ukraine in its war against Russia, according to Foreign Policy columnist Samuel Ramani, who covers the war and other geopolitical events around the world.

Read full story
12 comments

Fox News Executive Dies Suddenly

The Fox News studios and offices are in mourning after word came out from executives on Friday that one of the network’s top executives died at his home earlier this month at just 47 years old.

Read full story
9 comments

Replacement For World Leader Revealed

Just days after popular New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that she would not be running for re-election and would also be stepping down as Prime Minister, we appear to now know who will be replacing her.

Read full story

Navy SEAL Classified as "Active Deserter" Dies At 35

Daniel Swift, who had served as a Navy SEAL, seeing several tours of duty around the globe, has died after fighting in Ukraine, according to the U.S. Navy and multiple news reports.

Read full story
5 comments

Senator Accuses Biden of Supporting "Modern Day Slavery"

As Republicans continue to attack the Biden administration over its handling of the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration policy, including planning hearings involving border patrol agents, one Republican senator is taking the attacks to a new level.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Prominent Senator Announces 2024 Election Bid

As both parties are now looking towards the crucial 2024 election following the results of the 2022 midterms, which failed to deliver Republicans the resounding victory they had hoped for after they failed to take back the U.S. Senate, several candidates are beginning to position themselves for the road ahead, with Democrats looking to keep their majority in the Senate, and Republicans looking to flip crucial seats in the chamber.

Read full story
2 comments

Supreme Court Reveals Information on Roe v. Wade Leaker

It has been nearly nine months since Politico obtained a draft decision of the Dobbs case in the Supreme Court, which showed that the United States Supreme Court was poised to overturn precedent and overturn the Roe v. Wade law that gave women the right to have an abortion in every state in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments

Popular Netflix Show Announces Final Season

As seemingly every show and movie from yesteryear get a reboot or sequel in the current television climate, it can be rare to find a show that truly reignites interest in the series, let alone get greenlit for six seasons of the reimagined show.

Read full story
Florida State

Another New Poll Shows Sizable Gap in Race for 2024 Presidency

As we continue to close in on the beginning of the 2024 presidential election, the primaries, pollsters have been trying to get a better grasp on where voters are headed and how they are leaning, especially in the Republican primary race, where Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have been viewed as the top two prospective candidates, despite only one having declared their candidacy.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Trump Ordered To Pay Hillary Clinton And Others $1 Million

A major ruling came down in court on Thursday, as former President Donald Trump and his attorney were both sanctioned by a District Court judge in Florida. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks issued the sanctions due to a lawsuit Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of other officials. Middlebrooks called the lawsuit "completely frivolous," according to Politico.

Read full story
161 comments

Top CNN Executive Leaving CNN Show

Eric Hall, the executive producer of CNN's "CNN This Morning" morning show program, is leaving the program less than three months after the new morning show debuted. The morning show, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, debuted in November and was one of the first major priorities of CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the cable news outlet last May.

Read full story

Donald Trump Calls for Arrest of Journalists

It was revealed on Thursday that investigators have so far been unable to determine who it was that leaked the news of the Supreme Court's draft decision on Roe v. Wade last May to the press, and former President Trump responded by calling for the jailing of reporters who broke the story.

Read full story
13 comments

CNN Makes Major Programming Announcement

Cable news outlet CNN is continuing to attempt to change up its programming under new management, including new CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the network last year. It was announced on Thursday that CNN has obtained the rights to exclusively air the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The event has in the past aired on PBS and has for 20 years.

Read full story
4 comments

Rock and Roll Legend Dies

An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.

Read full story
20 comments

Dolly Parton Announces Legends That Will Be On New Rock Album

Dolly Parton is preparing to release a different type of album, as she will step out of her country roots and release a rock album as she was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38

A popular New York City cop has sadly died, according to multiple reports. Sammy Lee was a detective for the New York City Police Department, or NYPD, when he recently died at the age of 38.

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy