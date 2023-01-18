U.S. Issues New Warning About Electric Vehicles

Photo by Carter Baran on Unsplash

With an increase of electric vehicles on roadways all across the United States of America, some officials are warning about a danger that some of these electric vehicles could pose to other cars on the road.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB for short, are coming out with warnings this month about how some heavier electric vehicles, such as the electric GMC Hummer, which weighs in at about 9,000 pounds, could pose dangers to smaller non-electric cars. Just the battery pack alone in the electric Hummer, weighing in at 2,900 pounds, weighs about the same as an entire Honda Civic.

The comments were made by Jennifer Homendy, the top official at the NTSB. She made the comments during a speech to the Transportation Research Board. "I'm concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles."

Batteries in these electric vehicles typically weigh thousands of pounds, according to reporting in the Associated Press, because they need to be able to allow the vehicle to travel 300 or more miles on a single charge. Attempts have been underway to achieve creation of batteries that are able to get a further range out of the battery with a lighter battery.

