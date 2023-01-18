Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Photo by Chris Light via CC SA 4.0

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.

Party City, a brand found throughout the country that supplied party supplies and specialized in Halloween sales, has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy to the Securities and Exchange Commission after they reportedly collected over $1.7 billion in debt, according to CNN.

According to the filing, Party City Holdco Inc. received a financing package of $150 million to remain afloat. A press release by the holding company says that they have also reached an agreement to reduce its debt by more than 70%.

CEO Brad Weston cited changing market conditions, global supply chain issues, and other significant changes to their business model as reasons for the company's struggles. CNN reports that the company had sales drop by 8% from January 2017 to January of 2021.

“Today’s action to strengthen PCHI’s balance sheet will bolster our ability to further advance our strategic priorities and continue to innovate and elevate the customer experience,” Weston said.

Party City marks another top American brand that has been caught in financial trouble in recent years, as market conditions continue to hamper sales. In addition to Party City, Bed, Bath & Beyond has also signaled that they may be forced to file for bankruptcy.

