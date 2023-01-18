New Poll Shows Major Gap in 2024 Presidential Election

Photo by The White House via Public Domain

With the 2024 Presidential election looming in the background, pollsters have been working to try and gauge where the country stands on candidates, especially in the Republican primary, where Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump have seemingly been going eye-to-eye in hypothetical races.

However, according to a new poll released Wednesday, the former president appears to have distanced himself from DeSantis, a surprising reversal of recent trends in polls that have had the Florida governor matching or just ahead of Trump.

In the poll released by The Morning Consult, Trump holds a massive lead over his rumored challenger, earning 48% of Republican primary voters versus DeSantis' 31%, marking a 17 percentage point difference between the two.

This massive gap comes in stark contrast to several polls that have been conducted since the Republican Party's disappointing 2022 Midterm Election results, which showed DeSantis riding high after his reelection victory and Trump taking a sizeable blow due to his candidates' performances.

Following behind the top two candidates are former Vice President Mike Pence, who had 8%, former Representative and Trump-critic Liz Cheney at 3%, and then Nikki Haley and Senator Ted Cruz both polling at 2%. Several others polled at around 1%.

It is not clear if The Morning Consult's poll is indicative of a rising trend for Trump or an outlier among the other polls, but it is worth noting that in previous iterations of the Consult's polls, Trump has maintained in the 40-50% range, while DeSantis has stayed around 30%.

The poll was conducted from January 13th to January 15th, polling 829 possible Republican primary voters. The margin of error in the poll was 4 points.

