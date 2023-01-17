House to Oversee Investigations into Both Trump and Biden, McCarthy Says

Photo by Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain

As lawmakers from both sides of the aisle point to the other side over the potential mishandling of documents by former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, the Speaker of the House has made a surprising statement on the new Congress' plans to investigate both probes, seemingly going counter to his fellow party member's earlier remarks.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, broke from other Republicans' assessment of the investigations, saying that he expects the House to look into the investigations of both Trump and Biden for their handling of classified documents.

McCarthy stated that the House will "look into both situations," while also acknowledging the special counsel investigations that have been launched into both incidents, saying that they will also provide oversight of those probes, as a function of the House.

“The White House is calling out Republicans as hypocrites in terms of the reaction from famous classified documents to Trump. What’s your reaction to that statement? And also, do you see a difference in the two investigations?” one reporter asked.

“Look, I see from an aspect of how it’s treated. And the one thing you always want is fair justice in America,” McCarthy replied.

“So let’s just put it on its premise that the past president, President Trump, had documents that he was his lawyers were talking with, the archives knew they were there. They actually asked to put another lock on. So it was behind lock at any time, they could have walked in and grabbed it. No, they had the FBI come and raid Mar-a-Lago,” he continued.

When later pressed on whether or not there would be investigations into both Trump and Biden, McCarthy replied "Yes, yes, yes."

McCarthy's remarks, as well as the rest of his comments to reporters, can be viewed here via C-SPAN.

McCarthy's statements are seemingly clashing with those made by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who had stated that he did not expect their committee to spend "a whole lot of time investigating President Trump because the Democrats have done that for the past six years," while speaking to CNN.

