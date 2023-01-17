Marjorie Taylor Greene Given Key Committee Assignment

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

As the House of Representatives is finally taking shape under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, several members of Congress have been given new committee assignments, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, who were passed up in the previous Congress.

Representative Greene will now be on the House Committee on Homeland Security, which is expected to be used by Republicans to focus on their border policy, as well as to investigate Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who had articles of impeachment filed against him last week.

Greene was kicked from her seats on the Budget Committee and the Education and Labor Committee in 2021 after Democrats voted to remove her from the position due to conspiracy theories that were spread by the congresswoman. The decision also came after Republicans refused to take action against her.

Representative Gosar will be returning to the House Committee on Natural Resources, where he served before being removed from the position in November of 2021. He was removed from his position after he posted an animated video that appeared to show killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden. Gosar was also censured for the post.

Also of note was George Santos, who has been accused of making serious falsehoods about his resume, specifically about his academic and employment history. Santos has not been named to any committees yet, but Speaker McCarthy has stated that he will be named to some committees, likely to be low-level.

The appointments were first reported on by Punchbowl News.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.