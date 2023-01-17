Security Demands Man Remove Religious Shirt

Photo by LivingGodsTruth/Twitter

A man who was doing some shopping at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, was caught off guard as he was ordered by security to remove a shirt that he was wearing that he was told by guards was offending people.

The shirt read "Jesus Saves" on the front of it, and on the back, it read, "Jesus Is The Only Way." The New York Post also points out that the shirt included the "coexist symbol," which it notes represents peace between different religions. The symbol was crossed out on the shirt.

A video posted online of the incident shows guards coming up to the man in the yellow shirt on January 7 and being told "Jesus is associated with religion and it's offending people."

Once confronted by the guards, the man protested, saying that he was not approaching anyone or confronting anyone about religion. He also told the guards that he had been previously kicked out of the mall for "preaching the gospel."

In regards to that incident, a spokesperson for the mall says that the man was issued "a 24-hour trespass for soliciting guests guests" just one week prior to the incident where he was seen in the religious t-shirt. The spokesperson also notes that the policy does not allow "picketing, demonstrating, soliciting, protesting or petitioning" on the property, and the guard claimed that the t-shirt is considered soliciting. "again, sir, it is religious soliciting. There is no soliciting allowed on mall property, which is private property."

The guard then told the man he had a couple of options. One would be to take off the shirt and just wear the long-sleeved shirt he was wearing underneath, or he could leave the mall. A mall spokesperson said that ultimately the man was not required to change the shirt and instead was allowed to remain in the mall.