Donald Trump Addresses Possible Challenger in 2024

Photo by Michael Vadon via CC SA 4.0

While the 2024 Republican presidential primary remains well into the future, speculation around who would potentially challenge former President Donald Trump in the election has been constantly in motion since Trump formally announced his candidacy, with many tabbing Ron DeSantis as a possible rival.

Trump addressed the speculation in an interview with David Brody on "The Water Cooler," where the former president appeared to express confidence in his ability to handle the challenge.

Brody asked Trump whether or not he believed it would be a "bad move" for DeSantis to go against him, to which Trump said that he would "handle that the way he handles things."

“So you know, now I hear he might want to run against me. So we’ll handle that the way I handle things,” Trump said after also remarking on how he lent his support to DeSantis in his first gubernatorial election. The interview can be seen here.

Since Trump declared his bid for president following Republicans' subpar performance in the 2022 midterm elections, several polls have reflected a shift towards DeSantis in preference, although it is important to mention that we are still well far off from the primary.

DeSantis has maintained high confidence since easily winning his race for reelection by 19 points, while many Trump-backed candidates suffered defeats in the midterms, something that Republicans have pointed out as a potential sign that the party is shifting away from the former president. Trump has deflected blame for the losses, saying in a Truth Social post earlier this month that the performance was due to the "abortion issue."

