Kari Lake Considering Running For New Position

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC

One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2022 midterm elections was the battle for United States Senator from Arizona between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and long-time former local news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican. The election was ultimately won by Hobbs, but Lake continued to challenge it in court, claiming she was the rightfully elected governor.

Now, Lake is reportedly working to determine what might come next in her political career, and according to CNN political reporter Kate Sullivan, she is now considering running for the United States Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected to the Senate as a Democrat but changed to an independent following the midterm elections.

As she is no longer a Democrat, Sinema is considered extremely vulnerable in the seat, with Democrats and Republicans alike looking into options on who to run against her in 2024, when she is up for re-election. There is even a chance that Sinema may not run for re-election at all.

A move by Lake to jump into the race would be a fascinating addition to the storyline, as she is very popular among the pro-Trump base of the Republican party, while moderates are not as favorable. Lake has spoken out about the fact that she believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Whether she ends up running or not, it will be interesting to see what Lake does next. There even has been speculation from political pundits that she is positioning herself as a possible Vice Presidential choice by former President Trump if he were to again win the Republican nomination.