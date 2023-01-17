Kari Lake Considering Running For New Position

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330ks8_0kGp3n7Z00
Photo byGage Skidmore via CC

One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2022 midterm elections was the battle for United States Senator from Arizona between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and long-time former local news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican. The election was ultimately won by Hobbs, but Lake continued to challenge it in court, claiming she was the rightfully elected governor.

Now, Lake is reportedly working to determine what might come next in her political career, and according to CNN political reporter Kate Sullivan, she is now considering running for the United States Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected to the Senate as a Democrat but changed to an independent following the midterm elections.

As she is no longer a Democrat, Sinema is considered extremely vulnerable in the seat, with Democrats and Republicans alike looking into options on who to run against her in 2024, when she is up for re-election. There is even a chance that Sinema may not run for re-election at all.

A move by Lake to jump into the race would be a fascinating addition to the storyline, as she is very popular among the pro-Trump base of the Republican party, while moderates are not as favorable. Lake has spoken out about the fact that she believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Whether she ends up running or not, it will be interesting to see what Lake does next. There even has been speculation from political pundits that she is positioning herself as a possible Vice Presidential choice by former President Trump if he were to again win the Republican nomination.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kari Lake# Arizona# Kyrsten Sinema# Politics# Congress

Comments / 23

Published by

The latest Breaking News from several verticals, including entertainment, media and politics, from the team that brought you News Breaking LIVE on Twitter for over 10 years.

California State
41K followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Senator Accuses Biden of Supporting "Modern Day Slavery"

As Republicans continue to attack the Biden administration over its handling of the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration policy, including planning hearings involving border patrol agents, one Republican senator is taking the attacks to a new level.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Prominent Senator Announces 2024 Election Bid

As both parties are now looking towards the crucial 2024 election following the results of the 2022 midterms, which failed to deliver Republicans the resounding victory they had hoped for after they failed to take back the U.S. Senate, several candidates are beginning to position themselves for the road ahead, with Democrats looking to keep their majority in the Senate, and Republicans looking to flip crucial seats in the chamber.

Read full story
1 comments

Supreme Court Reveals Information on Roe v. Wade Leaker

It has been nearly nine months since Politico obtained a draft decision of the Dobbs case in the Supreme Court, which showed that the United States Supreme Court was poised to overturn precedent and overturn the Roe v. Wade law that gave women the right to have an abortion in every state in the United States.

Read full story
Florida State

Another New Poll Shows Sizable Gap in Race for 2024 Presidency

As we continue to close in on the beginning of the 2024 presidential election, the primaries, pollsters have been trying to get a better grasp on where voters are headed and how they are leaning, especially in the Republican primary race, where Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have been viewed as the top two prospective candidates, despite only one having declared their candidacy.

Read full story
Florida State

Trump Ordered To Pay Hillary Clinton And Others $1 Million

A major ruling came down in court on Thursday, as former President Donald Trump and his attorney were both sanctioned by a District Court judge in Florida. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks issued the sanctions due to a lawsuit Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of other officials. Middlebrooks called the lawsuit "completely frivolous," according to Politico.

Read full story
39 comments

Top CNN Executive Leaving CNN Show

Eric Hall, the executive producer of CNN's "CNN This Morning" morning show program, is leaving the program less than three months after the new morning show debuted. The morning show, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, debuted in November and was one of the first major priorities of CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the cable news outlet last May.

Read full story

Donald Trump Calls for Arrest of Journalists

It was revealed on Thursday that investigators have so far been unable to determine who it was that leaked the news of the Supreme Court's draft decision on Roe v. Wade last May to the press, and former President Trump responded by calling for the jailing of reporters who broke the story.

Read full story
5 comments

CNN Makes Major Programming Announcement

Cable news outlet CNN is continuing to attempt to change up its programming under new management, including new CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the network last year. It was announced on Thursday that CNN has obtained the rights to exclusively air the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The event has in the past aired on PBS and has for 20 years.

Read full story
4 comments

Rock and Roll Legend Dies

An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.

Read full story
16 comments

Dolly Parton Announces Legends That Will Be On New Rock Album

Dolly Parton is preparing to release a different type of album, as she will step out of her country roots and release a rock album as she was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Read full story
3 comments
Jasper, AL

Cause of Death of Popular Singer Revealed

As we previously reported, we lost one of the biggest fan favorites in the history of the legendary "American Idol" franchise when C.J. Harris passed away over the weekend at the age of 31.

Read full story
1 comments

Congressman Rushed To Hospital

A congressman is in the hospital after he reportedly fell 25 feet to the ground from a ladder, suffering serious injuries and requiring hospitalization while he was doing yard work at his home.

Read full story

Groundbreaking Actress and Coach Dies

A famed actress and acting coach who helped lead several stars to what they have become today, including Andrew Garfield, Mickey Rourke, Laura Dern, and Michelle Williams among others, has reportedly died.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

"24" Actor Reportedly Missing

A famed actor is reportedly missing after getting caught in a storm while hiking in the mountains as conditions rapidly deteriorated and have caused search and rescue operations to be significantly hampered.

Read full story

Republican Leader Addresses Debt Ceiling Concerns

As the country has now hit the debt ceiling set by Congress and some House Republicans have indicated that they may use the debt ceiling to try and push forward policy agenda issues, some Republicans have tried to quash worries that the United States could default on its debt, causing a potentially disastrous situation for both the U.S. and the world economy.

Read full story
2 comments

Popular World Leader Suddenly Resigns

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has made a major announcement with word that she will not seek re-election to her office, and will go a step further, resigning from her position in the coming weeks.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Famed Television Star Running For Congress

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.

Read full story
3 comments
Ouachita Parish, LA

School Official Forced Out Over Racist MLK Day Comments

A community's outrage over a text message sent by a junior high school secretary has now forced her to abruptly resign from her position after she reportedly made a racist comment while referring to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Read full story
3 comments

Major News Revealed About Trump's Return to Social Media

Former President Donald Trump, who following his bans from Facebook and Twitter aided in the creation of a new social media platform named Truth Social, the site where he has primarily communicated with his followers and supporters since the ban, is now reportedly planning a return to more popular social media platforms.

Read full story
11 comments

U.S. Issues New Warning About Electric Vehicles

With an increase of electric vehicles on roadways all across the United States of America, some officials are warning about a danger that some of these electric vehicles could pose to other cars on the road.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy