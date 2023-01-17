Congressman Gives Update On Cancer Battle

Photo by AFGE via CC attribution 2.0

A United States congressman gave a recent update on his ongoing treatment for cancer, as fellow lawmakers have expressed their well-wishes and provided encouraging words for his continuing treatment.

Representative Jamie Raskin, speaking Sunday to CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," says that he has continued chemotherapy to try and fight back the disease, adding that he was "very optimistic" that he would be able to recover. He announced that he was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma back in December, quickly beginning treatment thereafter.

Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a cancer of the blood, is frequently treated with chemotherapy distributed over three-week cycles. It can be cured in around half of all patients, but the result depends on factors including how far the disease had progressed when it was discovered, according to the American Cancer Society.

“I’m losing about 40 or 50 hairs a day, I would think, to chemo. So that’s upsetting,” Raskin said in the interview. “But, otherwise, I’m hanging tough. And the doctors are very optimistic and I’m very optimistic that the chemo is going to get the cancer.”

Raskin went on to say that Representative James Comer has been "very kind," adding that he and the rest of his Republican colleagues have voiced their support in his ongoing battle, praising the kindness he has received from both sides of the aisle.

“I have gotten lots of support across the aisle and from all my colleagues, and I’m very grateful for that,” Raskin concluded.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.