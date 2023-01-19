Top Democrat Says No Choice But To Investigate Biden

One of the top stories dominating headlines in the past week has been the announcement of a special counsel to lead the investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, with several officials in the White House and Democratic Party voicing frustration over not only the documents themselves but also the administration's handling of the investigation.

Now, a prominent Democrat has publicly stated that he supports the investigation by the Department of Justice, saying Sunday that he does not believe that "we can exclude the possibility" that national security was jeopardized.

Representative Adam Schiff, speaking to ABC's Jonathan Karl Sunday on "This Week," praised the investigation, saying that he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland did not have "any choice but to appoint a special counsel."

Schiff also spoke about the documents themselves, saying that he wants to know what information was contained inside the documents.

The unauthorized documents have posed a significant hurdle to the Biden administration after they had frequently criticized former President Trump's handling of unclassified documents, which later resulted in the FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate. And while many have drawn parallels between the two document-related situations, Schiff clarified that he believed there to have been clear differences.

“The Biden approach was very different in the sense that it looks that it was inadvertent that these documents were at these locations,” Schiff said. “There was no effort to hold onto them, no effort to conceal them, no effort to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation.”

