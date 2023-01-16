Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Photo by RadioFan via CreativeCommons

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.

One such performer on "American Idol" that caught the attention of judges and viewers alike was C.J. Harris, who auditioned in the 2014 season and ended up in the final six. Harris had auditioned for the program with the Allman Brothers' song "Soulshine," according to NewsNation. The song received praise from the judges and he unanimously was moved to the next round.

On Monday morning, fans woke up to the tragic news, via entertainment outlet TMZ, that Harris had suffered an apparent heart attack on Sunday night. EMS responded to his home and he was quickly treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he sadly died, according to the outlet. Harris was just 31 years old.

The news was quickly confirmed to outlets around the world by the local coroner, leading to messages of condolences and tributes being posted to social media.

