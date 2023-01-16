Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BD5bE_0kGWJDZN00
Photo byRadioFan via CreativeCommons

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.

One such performer on "American Idol" that caught the attention of judges and viewers alike was C.J. Harris, who auditioned in the 2014 season and ended up in the final six. Harris had auditioned for the program with the Allman Brothers' song "Soulshine," according to NewsNation. The song received praise from the judges and he unanimously was moved to the next round.

On Monday morning, fans woke up to the tragic news, via entertainment outlet TMZ, that Harris had suffered an apparent heart attack on Sunday night. EMS responded to his home and he was quickly treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he sadly died, according to the outlet. Harris was just 31 years old.

The news was quickly confirmed to outlets around the world by the local coroner, leading to messages of condolences and tributes being posted to social media.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CJ Harris# American Idol# Television# Entertainment# Music

Comments / 3

Published by

The latest Breaking News from several verticals, including entertainment, media and politics, from the team that brought you News Breaking LIVE on Twitter for over 10 years.

California State
41K followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Donald Trump Calls for Arrest of Politico Journalists

It was revealed on Thursday that investigators have so far been unable to determine who it was that leaked the news of the Supreme Court's draft decision on Roe v. Wade last May to the press, and former President Trump responded by calling for the jailing of reporters who broke the story.

Read full story
5 comments

CNN Makes Major Programming Announcement

Cable news outlet CNN is continuing to attempt to change up its programming under new management, including new CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the network last year. It was announced on Thursday that CNN has obtained the rights to exclusively air the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The event has in the past aired on PBS and has for 20 years.

Read full story
1 comments

Rock and Roll Legend Dies

An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.

Read full story
6 comments

Dolly Parton Announces Legends That Will Be On New Rock Album

Dolly Parton is preparing to release a different type of album, as she will step out of her country roots and release a rock album as she was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38

A popular New York City cop has sadly died, according to multiple reports. Sammy Lee was a detective for the New York City Police Department, or NYPD, when he recently died at the age of 38.

Read full story
2 comments
Jasper, AL

Cause of Death of Popular Singer Revealed

As we previously reported, we lost one of the biggest fan favorites in the history of the legendary "American Idol" franchise when C.J. Harris passed away over the weekend at the age of 31.

Read full story

Congressman Rushed To Hospital

A congressman is in the hospital after he reportedly fell 25 feet to the ground from a ladder, suffering serious injuries and requiring hospitalization while he was doing yard work at his home.

Read full story

Groundbreaking Actress and Coach Dies

A famed actress and acting coach who helped lead several stars to what they have become today, including Andrew Garfield, Mickey Rourke, Laura Dern, and Michelle Williams among others, has reportedly died.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

"24" Actor Reportedly Missing

A famed actor is reportedly missing after getting caught in a storm while hiking in the mountains as conditions rapidly deteriorated and have caused search and rescue operations to be significantly hampered.

Read full story

Republican Leader Addresses Debt Ceiling Concerns

As the country has now hit the debt ceiling set by Congress and some House Republicans have indicated that they may use the debt ceiling to try and push forward policy agenda issues, some Republicans have tried to quash worries that the United States could default on its debt, causing a potentially disastrous situation for both the U.S. and the world economy.

Read full story
2 comments

Popular World Leader Suddenly Resigns

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has made a major announcement with word that she will not seek re-election to her office, and will go a step further, resigning from her position in the coming weeks.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Famed Television Star Running For Congress

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.

Read full story
2 comments
Ouachita Parish, LA

School Official Forced Out Over Racist MLK Day Comments

A community's outrage over a text message sent by a junior high school secretary has now forced her to abruptly resign from her position after she reportedly made a racist comment while referring to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Read full story
3 comments

Major News Revealed About Trump's Return to Social Media

Former President Donald Trump, who following his bans from Facebook and Twitter aided in the creation of a new social media platform named Truth Social, the site where he has primarily communicated with his followers and supporters since the ban, is now reportedly planning a return to more popular social media platforms.

Read full story
8 comments

U.S. Issues New Warning About Electric Vehicles

With an increase of electric vehicles on roadways all across the United States of America, some officials are warning about a danger that some of these electric vehicles could pose to other cars on the road.

Read full story
7 comments

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.

Read full story
Florida State

New Poll Shows Major Gap in 2024 Presidential Election

With the 2024 Presidential election looming in the background, pollsters have been working to try and gauge where the country stands on candidates, especially in the Republican primary, where Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump have seemingly been going eye-to-eye in hypothetical races.

Read full story
6 comments

House to Oversee Investigations into Both Trump and Biden, McCarthy Says

As lawmakers from both sides of the aisle point to the other side over the potential mishandling of documents by former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, the Speaker of the House has made a surprising statement on the new Congress' plans to investigate both probes, seemingly going counter to his fellow party member's earlier remarks.

Read full story
1 comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene Given Key Committee Assignment

As the House of Representatives is finally taking shape under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, several members of Congress have been given new committee assignments, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, who were passed up in the previous Congress.

Read full story
9 comments
Bloomington, MN

Security Demands Man Remove Religious Shirt

A man who was doing some shopping at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, was caught off guard as he was ordered by security to remove a shirt that he was wearing that he was told by guards was offending people.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy