Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly Died

Photo by Jens Kreuter on Unsplash

Tragic news struck the entertainment world on Sunday when word came down that an iconic actor from one of the most beloved shows of the 21st century has died.

Al Brown, who was famous for the role of Col. Stan Valchek in the iconic HBO show from the 20002, died on Friday in Las Vegas at the age of 83. His daughter, Jenny, told publications including TMZ that her father had battled Alzheimer's disease, which led to his death.

Brown was a late entrant into acting, only getting into the profession in the 1990s after a long career that included time in Vietnam as a member of the United States Air Force. He served two tours in Vietnam, so his time as a public servant on "The Wire" likely came easy to the star.

For those who may not remember his character by name, they may remember his arc. He was a high-ranking Baltimore Baltimore Police Department official who was promoted to Colonel. If you have not watched the show and plan to, you may want to skip this next sentence. Despite likely knowing how to play a top official, what may not have come as easy to him is the fact that Brown's character on the show was often portrayed as corrupt, according to TMZ.

Brown was on all five seasons of the iconic television program, but his most on-air time was during season two, where his character played a key role in the storyline.

We send condolences to the family of Al Brown.