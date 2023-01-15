Former Trump Administration Official Declines To Endorse Him

Photo by History in HD on Unsplash

It has been two months now almost to the day since former President Donald Trump announced that he intended to once again seek the Republican nomination for President of the United States, and in the days and weeks following the announcement, many supporters came out and again announced that they would be supporting his 2024 bid.

One prominent supporter and former staffer, however, is not ready to make that leap, as Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as press secretary for Trump for a chunk of his time in office, is declining to make an endorsement at this point.

Sanders, who was sworn in recently as the new governor of Arkansas, and immediately filed for re-election for that position, was on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream on Sunday morning, saying saying in response to Bream's questions about whether she would endorse her former boss for the 2024 election, "I love the president, have a great relationship with him. I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden. But right now, my focus isn't 2024. It's focusing here in Arkansas and doing what we can to empower the people of this state, and make sure that I'm delivering on the promises that I laid out over the course of the last two years."

Bream continued to press the governor, asking her if she would wait to see what other candidates jump into the field, or whether she might even wait to see who the nominee is for the Republican party. Sanders was consistent, onclde again pointing out "my focus isn't on 2024 ... I'm not really focused on that at all."