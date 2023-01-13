Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Biden Documents

Photo by The United States Department of Justice via Public Domain

A major new update has been announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland in the ongoing probe into President Joe Biden after several classified documents were found at multiple locations, with investigators looking into whether the documents had been potentially mishandled.

Garland announced the decision to appoint a special counsel to the case during a public appearance on Thursday. The decision comes after Republicans demanded an investigation into the handling of the documents, repeatedly referencing the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago, where classified documents were found.

The announcement also comes after a second batch of documents were found in the garage of Biden's residence, with Biden attorneys apparently notifying the Department of Justice of an additional document inside the house.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur has been appointed to oversee the investigation. He attended law school at Stanford and Harvard, later working as a U.S. attorney, as well as a lawyer at Gibson Dunn, a large corporate defense law firm, according to CNN.

“The extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” Garland said. “This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters.”

A Justice Department official, speaking to NBC News, reportedly stated that the decision was not "made lightly."

“The regulations could not be more clear that based on the facts that made the US attorney launch his initial investigation, an appointment of a special counsel is required,” the official added.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.