New Polls Showing Major Shift in Presidential Approval Rating

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFNYc_0kCZ5pqZ00
Photo byThe White House via CC Attribution 3.0

A new poll has found that President Joe Biden's approval rating has risen to its highest point since October of 2021, according to an aggregation of recently released polls.

FiveThirtyEight released their findings Thursday, showing that across an aggregation of polls, President Biden's approval has risen to 44.1%, the highest it has been since the fall of 2021. It also marks a sizeable leap for the president, after he was sitting at 41.4% at the end of November, according to The Hill.

Biden's low point came in July amid extreme inflation concerns and high gas prices, only holding 37.5% favorability, while 57.2% disapproved of him.

FiveThirtyEight's tracking takes into account multiple top polls, accounting for several possible issues in the polls such as political leaning, recency, sample size, and quality of the poll. The polls are a collection of not just registered voters but also of all U.S. adults.

Biden has faced public backlash recently after reports unveiled that multiple classified documents were found at separate locations, according to NBC News. The White House says that the documents were properly disclosed to the Department of Justice once found, but many have raised questions about why the classified documents were left in an unsecured location.

The documents are from his time as Vice President in the Obama administration, and Biden states that he does not know what information is inside.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Joe Biden# Biden Documents# Presidential Approval Poll# Breaking News

Comments / 124

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years. Our coverage features news from verticals such as entertainment, media and politics.

California State
42K followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

House to Oversee Investigations into Both Trump and Biden, McCarthy Says

As lawmakers from both sides of the aisle point to the other side over the potential mishandling of documents by former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, the Speaker of the House has made a surprising statement on the new Congress' plans to investigate both probes, seemingly going counter to his fellow party member's earlier remarks.

Read full story

Marjorie Taylor Greene Given Key Committee Assignment

As the House of Representatives is finally taking shape under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, several members of Congress have been given new committee assignments, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, who were passed up in the previous Congress.

Read full story
7 comments
Bloomington, MN

Security Demands Man Remove Religious Shirt

A man who was doing some shopping at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, was caught off guard as he was ordered by security to remove a shirt that he was wearing that he was told by guards was offending people.

Read full story
4 comments

Donald Trump Addresses Possible Challenger in 2024

While the 2024 Republican presidential primary remains well into the future, speculation around who would potentially challenge former President Donald Trump in the election has been constantly in motion since Trump formally announced his candidacy, with many tabbing Ron DeSantis as a possible rival.

Read full story

Kari Lake Considering Running For New Position

One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2022 midterm elections was the battle for United States Senator from Arizona between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and long-time former local news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican. The election was ultimately won by Hobbs, but Lake continued to challenge it in court, claiming she was the rightfully elected governor.

Read full story
18 comments
Ohio State

Major Candidate Jumps Into Race To Take On Vulnerable Democrat

We remain 22 months out from the next major election where individuals from around the United States will go to the polls to cast their vote for President, members of Congress, and other electing officials in their local communities. That being said, many people have begun to announce their plans for offices they will run for in that election.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate

A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.

Read full story
3 comments

Congressman Gives Update On Cancer Battle

A United States congressman gave a recent update on his ongoing treatment for cancer, as fellow lawmakers have expressed their well-wishes and provided encouraging words for his continuing treatment.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Congressman Calls for Federal UFO Investigation While Adding the Proof is in the Bible

UFOs, or unidentified flying objects, have long been the subject of scrutiny and wonder for many in the United States, with several high-profile figures around entertainment and politics calling for further investigations and probes into the phenomena.

Read full story
5 comments

Top Democrat Praises Biden Document Investigation

One of the top stories dominating headlines in the past week has been the announcement of a special counsel to lead the investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, with several officials in the White House and Democratic Party voicing frustration over not only the documents themselves but also the administration's handling of the investigation.

Read full story
5 comments

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly Died

Tragic news struck the entertainment world on Sunday when word came down that an iconic actor from one of the most beloved shows of the 21st century has died. Al Brown, who was famous for the role of Col. Stan Valchek in the iconic HBO show from the 20002, died on Friday in Las Vegas at the age of 83. His daughter, Jenny, told publications including TMZ that her father had battled Alzheimer's disease, which led to his death.

Read full story
1 comments
Arkansas State

Former Trump Administration Official Declines To Endorse Him

It has been two months now almost to the day since former President Donald Trump announced that he intended to once again seek the Republican nomination for President of the United States, and in the days and weeks following the announcement, many supporters came out and again announced that they would be supporting his 2024 bid.

Read full story
25 comments

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.

Read full story
3 comments

Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Biden Documents

A major new update has been announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland in the ongoing probe into President Joe Biden after several classified documents were found at multiple locations, with investigators looking into whether the documents had been potentially mishandled.

Read full story
3 comments

Famed Soap Opera and Broadway Star Dies

Famed soap opera and Broadway star Ben Masters has reportedly died following complications related to an illness, a family spokesperson announced Thursday. Masters, who first came to prominence on Broadway in the 1970s, eventually gaining widespread fame for his role on the NBC soap opera "Passions," reportedly died Wednesday. Masters had battled dementia for years, dying of complications due to Covid-19, according to People.

Read full story
2 comments

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.

Read full story
1 comments

NBC News President Steps Down Amid Major Shakeup at Network

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim is reportedly leaving his position after five years in the role, as the news giant continues to shake up their structure. Oppenheim will reportedly be leaving the role to take over a new spot with NBCUniversal, where he will have a role in movie and TV production. Rebecca Blumenstein will be replacing him as president, overseeing editorial, newsgathering, booking, and bureaus around the world. She will also be responsible for the "Dateline" and "Meet the Press" franchises, as well as NBC News Studios.

Read full story
3 comments

Mitch McConnell Most Unpopular Senator, According to New Poll

A new poll has found Senator Mitch McConnell to be the most unpopular senator in American politics, according to the survey released by Morning Consult. The poll, which surveyed registered voters, found McConnell to be the least popular among the demographic, followed by Senators Joe Manchin, Ron Johnson, and Susan Collins. McConnell, Manchin, Johnson, and Collins were the only senators to have a disapproval rating above the 50 percent mark.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy