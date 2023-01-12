New Polls Showing Major Shift in Presidential Approval Rating

Photo by The White House via CC Attribution 3.0

A new poll has found that President Joe Biden's approval rating has risen to its highest point since October of 2021, according to an aggregation of recently released polls.

FiveThirtyEight released their findings Thursday, showing that across an aggregation of polls, President Biden's approval has risen to 44.1%, the highest it has been since the fall of 2021. It also marks a sizeable leap for the president, after he was sitting at 41.4% at the end of November, according to The Hill.

Biden's low point came in July amid extreme inflation concerns and high gas prices, only holding 37.5% favorability, while 57.2% disapproved of him.

FiveThirtyEight's tracking takes into account multiple top polls, accounting for several possible issues in the polls such as political leaning, recency, sample size, and quality of the poll. The polls are a collection of not just registered voters but also of all U.S. adults.

Biden has faced public backlash recently after reports unveiled that multiple classified documents were found at separate locations, according to NBC News. The White House says that the documents were properly disclosed to the Department of Justice once found, but many have raised questions about why the classified documents were left in an unsecured location.

The documents are from his time as Vice President in the Obama administration, and Biden states that he does not know what information is inside.

