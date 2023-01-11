NBC News President Steps Down Amid Major Shakeup at Network

Photo by GARY RUIZ on Unsplash

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim is reportedly leaving his position after five years in the role, as the news giant continues to shake up their structure.

Oppenheim will reportedly be leaving the role to take over a new spot with NBCUniversal, where he will have a role in movie and TV production. Rebecca Blumenstein will be replacing him as president, overseeing editorial, newsgathering, booking, and bureaus around the world. She will also be responsible for the "Dateline" and "Meet the Press" franchises, as well as NBC News Studios.

However, according to Variety, NBC News Group chief Cesar Conde says that he will also be elevating Libby Leist to an executive position overseeing morning news, and Janelle Rodriguez will take over as the executive vice president of NBC News Now and their flagship news program, "NBC Nightly News."

Oppenheim issued the following memo announcing his change in position, via The Hollywood Reporter:

"Hi All –

After two years overseeing TODAY, and almost six years leading NBC News, I’ve decided it’s time for me to return to my other love – writing and producing TV and movies.

I leave with enormous pride in all that we’ve accomplished together.

TODAY is now not only the #1 morning show but a true multi-platform lifestyle brand.

Nightly News is one of the most-watched programs on all of television and its reporting drives our coverage 24/7 across all our platforms.

Meet The Press sets the agenda in politics every day, not just Sundays.

NBCNews.com has grown into a standalone world-class news organization, filled with some of the best print reporters in the country.

NBC News NOW is the dominant streaming news service, and NBC News is the leader on Snapchat and TikTok, bringing our work to a whole new generation.

And NBC News Studios is fast becoming a juggernaut from documentary features, to doc-series, to scripted adaptations of Dateline.

But for all the change these past six years, I’m most proud of what has remained constant – our resolute commitment to the traditional ethics of our profession. NBC News remains the gold standard in journalism, upholding the values of objective, thoroughly sourced, non-partisan reporting.

The best part of this job has always been the people. Sharing this front-row seat to history with the smartest, most committed, and most compassionate colleagues has been a tremendous privilege.

I’ll be in the office for several more weeks helping with this transition. And I’ll remain part of the NBCU family moving forward. Soon, I’ll be launching a new venture with our colleagues in television and film on the west coast. More to come on that.

In the meantime, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your partnership and friendship. I’ll still be proudly watching everything you all accomplish.

Noah"

