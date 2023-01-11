Mitch McConnell Most Unpopular Senator, According to New Poll

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

A new poll has found Senator Mitch McConnell to be the most unpopular senator in American politics, according to the survey released by Morning Consult.

The poll, which surveyed registered voters, found McConnell to be the least popular among the demographic, followed by Senators Joe Manchin, Ron Johnson, and Susan Collins. McConnell, Manchin, Johnson, and Collins were the only senators to have a disapproval rating above the 50 percent mark.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema rounded out the bottom five, as her popularity has waned after leaving the Democratic Party and switching to Independent.

As for McConnell, he only held the approval of 29% of registered voters surveyed within his home state. The longtime Republican leader in the United States Senate has been the recipient of many criticisms in recent years, especially from former President Donald Trump. McConnell himself was openly critical of many of the Republican choices for candidates during the 2022 midterm elections, several of whom were backed by Trump.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the most popular senators, according to the survey, were Senators John Barrasso, John Thune, Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders, and Cynthia Lummis. Eight senators were at or above the 60% mark for approval, including the aforementioned senators, as well as Sens. Mike Rounds, John Hoeven, and Jon Tester.

