Mitch McConnell Most Unpopular Senator, According to New Poll

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQCmz_0kBHg7bl00
Photo byGage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

A new poll has found Senator Mitch McConnell to be the most unpopular senator in American politics, according to the survey released by Morning Consult.

The poll, which surveyed registered voters, found McConnell to be the least popular among the demographic, followed by Senators Joe Manchin, Ron Johnson, and Susan Collins. McConnell, Manchin, Johnson, and Collins were the only senators to have a disapproval rating above the 50 percent mark.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema rounded out the bottom five, as her popularity has waned after leaving the Democratic Party and switching to Independent.

As for McConnell, he only held the approval of 29% of registered voters surveyed within his home state. The longtime Republican leader in the United States Senate has been the recipient of many criticisms in recent years, especially from former President Donald Trump. McConnell himself was openly critical of many of the Republican choices for candidates during the 2022 midterm elections, several of whom were backed by Trump.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the most popular senators, according to the survey, were Senators John Barrasso, John Thune, Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders, and Cynthia Lummis. Eight senators were at or above the 60% mark for approval, including the aforementioned senators, as well as Sens. Mike Rounds, John Hoeven, and Jon Tester.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Mitch McConnell# Bernie Sanders# Kyrsten Sinema# Jon Tester

Comments / 18

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
42K followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Las Vegas, NV

Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly Died

Tragic news struck the entertainment world on Sunday when word came down that an iconic actor from one of the most beloved shows of the 21st century has died. Al Brown, who was famous for the role of Col. Stan Valchek in the iconic HBO show from the 20002, died on Friday in Las Vegas at the age of 83. His daughter, Jenny, told publications including TMZ that her father had battled Alzheimer's disease, which led to his death.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Former Trump Administration Official Declines To Endorse Him

It has been two months now almost to the day since former President Donald Trump announced that he intended to once again seek the Republican nomination for President of the United States, and in the days and weeks following the announcement, many supporters came out and again announced that they would be supporting his 2024 bid.

Read full story
4 comments

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.

Read full story
1 comments

Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Biden Documents

A major new update has been announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland in the ongoing probe into President Joe Biden after several classified documents were found at multiple locations, with investigators looking into whether the documents had been potentially mishandled.

Read full story
3 comments

Famed Soap Opera and Broadway Star Dies

Famed soap opera and Broadway star Ben Masters has reportedly died following complications related to an illness, a family spokesperson announced Thursday. Masters, who first came to prominence on Broadway in the 1970s, eventually gaining widespread fame for his role on the NBC soap opera "Passions," reportedly died Wednesday. Masters had battled dementia for years, dying of complications due to Covid-19, according to People.

Read full story
2 comments

New Polls Showing Major Shift in Presidential Approval Rating

A new poll has found that President Joe Biden's approval rating has risen to its highest point since October of 2021, according to an aggregation of recently released polls.

Read full story
64 comments

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.

Read full story
1 comments

NBC News President Steps Down Amid Major Shakeup at Network

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim is reportedly leaving his position after five years in the role, as the news giant continues to shake up their structure. Oppenheim will reportedly be leaving the role to take over a new spot with NBCUniversal, where he will have a role in movie and TV production. Rebecca Blumenstein will be replacing him as president, overseeing editorial, newsgathering, booking, and bureaus around the world. She will also be responsible for the "Dateline" and "Meet the Press" franchises, as well as NBC News Studios.

Read full story
3 comments

House Republicans Launch Investigation Into President Biden and Family

House Republicans have officially launched an investigation into the Biden family and their financial history, as new House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer has now requested documents as part of the probe.

Read full story
10 comments

Top Republican to Undergo Surgery

Top Republican Senator Chuck Grassley will reportedly be undergoing surgery after the 89-year-old injured his hip. In a statement, Grassley's office says that the senator is "otherwise in good spirits," ahead of the procedure. The office has not disclosed the exact nature of the injury, or how it occurred.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

George Bush Appointee Dies

U.S. District Judge John McBryde, a George Bush appointee who was on the bench for 32 years, has died at 91, according to a published report in Texas. McBryde was born in 1931 in Jackson, Mississippi and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Christian University, better known as TCU, in 1953 before obtaining his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1956, according to his official biography. After practicing in private practice for decades, he was nominated to a seat on the U.s. Federal District Court in 1990 by then President George H.W. Bush.

Read full story
California State

Congresswoman Announces Bid for Senate Seat Held by Top Democrat

House Representative Katie Porter has announced that she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by longtime Democrat Dianne Feinstein in 2024. Representative Porter made the announcement Tuesday after previously acknowledging her interest in the position, were Feinstein to retire. It has been widely rumored that the longtime Democrat would be retiring in the coming months, leaving the seat open, but she has not officially done so.

Read full story
8 comments

House Democrat Announces Support for GOP-Backed Committee Investigating China

A House Democrat has announced his support for the GOP-backed House Select Committee on China, which would conduct investigations into the United States competition with the Chinese Communist Party.

Read full story
2 comments

DOJ Reviewing Classified Documents Found at Biden Think Tank

The Department of Justice is reportedly reviewing documents that were uncovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, assigning a U.S. attorney to review the case.

Read full story
31 comments

Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position

United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.

Read full story
1 comments

Ethics Complaint Filed Against House Republican

Two House Democrats have reportedly filed and hand-delivered an ethics complaint against Republican George Santos, urging the House Ethics Committee to launch an investigation into allegations that Santos failed to properly provide an accurate and complete financial disclosure during his campaign.

Read full story
3 comments

Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly

Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.

Read full story
26 comments

House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary

House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving quickly to take care of what GOP leaders said would be a top priority in the new Congress.

Read full story
12 comments

Rap Icon Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Song Use

Rap icon Dr. Dre has blasted House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene after she used one of his songs in the background of a video recently posted to her Twitter account. Dre's 1999 song "Still D.R.E.," which also features Snoop Dogg, was featured in the background of a video posted by Representative Greene on Monday, which appeared to show her walking slowly through the halls of the United States Capitol, as well as showing a clip of her taking a selfie with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and highlighting her talking on the phone with former President Donald Trump.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy