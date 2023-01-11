House Republicans Launch Investigation Into President Biden and Family

Photo by The White House via CC Attribution 3.0

House Republicans have officially launched an investigation into the Biden family and their financial history, as new House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer has now requested documents as part of the probe.

Representative Comer reportedly has sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, requesting documents be delivered as part of their investigation into President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Among the documents requested are any Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) generated by banks.

The letter also states that the investigation is looking into President Biden's involvement in his family’s “foreign business practices and international influence peddling schemes.”

“The Committee is investigating President Biden’s knowledge of and role in these schemes to assess whether he has compromised our national security at the expense of the American people,” Comer wrote. “Additionally, we will examine drafting legislation to strengthen federal ethics laws regarding employees and their families.”

“We will also examine and make recommendations regarding federal laws and regulations to ensure that financial institutions have the proper internal controls and compliance programs to alert federal agencies of potential money laundering activity,” he added.

The investigation has been advertised by Republicans for months, with promises that they would immediately launch the probe if they were to win the House during the 2022 midterm elections.

