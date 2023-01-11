Top Republican to Undergo Surgery

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

Top Republican Senator Chuck Grassley will reportedly be undergoing surgery after the 89-year-old injured his hip.

In a statement, Grassley's office says that the senator is "otherwise in good spirits," ahead of the procedure. The office has not disclosed the exact nature of the injury, or how it occurred.

Several members of Congress have expressed their well-wishes for Grassley, with Senator Joni Erst going to Twitter, writing, "Join me in praying for a speedy recovery for @ChuckGrassley. I know he’ll be back on his 4am running routine in no time!”

Rep. Ashley Hinson called for a "speedy recovery" for the senator in her Twitter post and also referred to Grassley's iconic morning runs, typically arriving at his office early in the morning.

“I’m praying for a full and speedy recovery for Senator Chuck Grassley. I know he’ll be back to his morning runs in no time,” Representative Hinson said.

While it is unclear exactly when he hurt his hip, Grassley had a busy day on Monday, meeting with law enforcement officers for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day before then meeting with high school students.

Senator Grassley is one of the longest-serving senators currently in office after he was able to win his eighth term during the 2022 midterm election. His surgery is reportedly scheduled for later this week.

