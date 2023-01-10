George Bush Appointee Dies

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

U.S. District Judge John McBryde, a George Bush appointee who was on the bench for 32 years, has died at 91, according to a published report in Texas.

McBryde was born in 1931 in Jackson, Mississippi and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Christian University, better known as TCU, in 1953 before obtaining his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1956, according to his official biography. After practicing in private practice for decades, he was nominated to a seat on the U.s. Federal District Court in 1990 by then President George H.W. Bush.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, in their story about his death, reported that McBryde had obtained senior status as a judge in 2018, and continued serving as a District Court judge up until his death, which came on Christmas Day. They report that the cause of death was natural causes. They describe McBryde as "no-nonsense jurist whom lawyers feared but his colleagues deeply respected."

An announcement from the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Texas regarding McBryde's death read, “McBryde served the court with distinction, carrying a weighted caseload higher than the national average throughout his tenure as an active judge. He also was well known as a faithful steward of the courthouse in which he served and was intent on preserving the historic integrity of the building.“

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.