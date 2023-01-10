Congresswoman Announces Bid for Senate Seat Held by Top Democrat

Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

House Representative Katie Porter has announced that she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by longtime Democrat Dianne Feinstein in 2024.

Representative Porter made the announcement Tuesday after previously acknowledging her interest in the position, were Feinstein to retire. It has been widely rumored that the longtime Democrat would be retiring in the coming months, leaving the seat open, but she has not officially done so.

Porter has now officially thrown her hat into the race, which will also potentially feature Rep. Adam Schiff, as well as Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna. None of the Democrats are seen as clear-cut favorites to take over the seat from Feinstein, who has held the position for over three decades.

Porter herself is coming off of a difficult reelection campaign in the House, where she narrowly won by just over three points over Republican Scott Baugh. However, The Hill reports that she was able to fundraise tremendously during the campaign, raising more than $25 million during the course of the 2022 campaign trail.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary is expected to be the heavy favorite for the seat, as the last Republican to hold it was Senator John Seymour, who was eventually defeated by Feinstein in 1992.

Feinstein has still yet to indicate when or if she will retire, saying that she is currently focusing on problems impacting the state.

"Right now, I’m focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs to cope with the devastating storms slamming the state and leaving more than a dozen dead,” Feinstein said.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.