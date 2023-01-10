House Democrat Announces Support for GOP-Backed Committee Investigating China

Photo by Alejandro Luengo on Unsplash

A House Democrat has announced his support for the GOP-backed House Select Committee on China, which would conduct investigations into the United States competition with the Chinese Communist Party.

Representative Jared Moskowitz, a first-year congressman, announced his support on Tuesday for the creation of the committee. The representative cites his experience during the pandemic, which he says showed him an inside look at the country's reliance on PPE and medical equipment from China, after supply chain issues devastated their availability.

“In Florida, I saw firsthand the dire impact that our reliance on PPE and medical equipment from the CCP had on the safety and health of Floridians and the American people. We should never again be dependent on other countries in order to protect American citizens,” the Democrat said in a statement, first reported by The Hill. “We have made progress since those days, but we need to find smart, strategic ways to improve our supply chain and establish a competitive edge against the CCP.”

Moskowitz also stated that he hoped the committee would investigate hate crimes committed against Asian Americans.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly called for the creation of a select committee on China in recent years, almost reaching a deal with Democrats in 2020, but the agreement fell through after Democrats backed out.

