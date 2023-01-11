DOJ Reviewing Classified Documents Found at Biden Think Tank

Photo by Daniel Schwen via CC SA 4.0

The Department of Justice is reportedly reviewing documents that were uncovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, assigning a U.S. attorney to review the case.

President Joe Biden's attorneys reportedly uncovered the documents while vacating an office space at the think tank, as the ten documents were in a box that also contained unclassified documents. They then reported the classified material to the Department of Justice on November 2nd, the same day that the Biden administration also notified the National Archives of the materials, who then took possession.

The subject of the classified information is not known, but CBS News reports that it is not believed to contain any nuclear secrets and it dates back to Joe Biden's time as Vice President. The case will be reviewed by a U.S. Attorney, then Attorney General Merrick Garland will have the final determination on whether or not a wider investigation into the documents will be necessary.

The attorney reviewing the case, John Lausch, is one of the two remaining attorneys in the DOJ from the Trump administration. The other, David Weiss, is currently leading the investigation into Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Former President Donald Trump commented on the documents' finding, writing on Truth Social, "When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified," alluding to the FBI search of his estate at Mar-a-Lago.

