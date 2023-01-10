Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida.

Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.

Senator Sasse, who had been a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, issued his farewell marks last week, according to NBC News, where he was openly critical of the Senate, saying “this institution doesn’t work very well right now.”

“Each of us knows we should be taking a look in the mirror and acknowledging that lives lived in a politicized echo chamber are unworthy of a place that calls itself a deliberative body, let alone the world’s greatest deliberative body,” he said.

“When we’re being honest with each other, which usually means when on one of the very rare occasions where cameras aren’t present, we all know that a big chunk of the performative yelling that happens here and in every hearing room is just about being booked for even more performative yelling at night on TV,” Sasse concluded.

His departure from the Senate opens the seat up for an appointment by Governor Jim Pillen, a fellow Republican.

