Ethics Complaint Filed Against House Republican

Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

Two House Democrats have reportedly filed and hand-delivered an ethics complaint against Republican George Santos, urging the House Ethics Committee to launch an investigation into allegations that Santos failed to properly provide an accurate and complete financial disclosure during his campaign.

Representatives Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman filed the ethics complaint against Santos on Tuesday, then hand-delivered the complaint to the Republican's office, according to The Hill.

“In order to safeguard the integrity of federal ethics laws and the House of Representatives itself, we respectfully request that you immediately undertake a full investigation into this matter of George Santos’s failure to timely and accurately file financial disclosure reports and promptly take all other necessary steps to seek appropriate penalties and corrective action,” the complaint read.

“Given the revelations about his biography, as well as the public information pertaining to his financial disclosures, Mr. Santos has hailed to uphold the integrity expected of members of the House of Representatives,” the complaint went on to state. “We therefore respectfully request that you investigate this matter to determine the extent of these violations and take appropriate action as soon as possible.”

Santos, who has been under fire after he was accused of lying about his academic and work background during the campaign, is also facing allegations that he may have engaged in "fraudulent activity" through his company. The ethics complaint filed also makes note of discrepancies regarding a property that he owns in Brazil.

