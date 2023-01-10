Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly

Photo by Shealah Craighead via Public domain

Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.

Diamond's death was first announced by Trump on Truth Social, where he called her passing "really bad news for Republicans," adding that her death was "totally unexpected."

"Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing," Trump wrote.

"There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"

Her death was confirmed by Diamond and Silk's verified Twitter account, writing "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!"

Diamond and Silk rose to prominence due to their support of Trump during his 2016 campaign, providing commentary on their YouTube channel. Trump fully backed the two, even inviting them to his 2017 inauguration.

They eventually worked their way into a role with Fox News, but their relationship with the network ended after they voiced conspiracy theories that Covid-19 numbers were altered to try and make President Trump look worse.

Diamond's cause of death is unknown. She was 51 years old.

