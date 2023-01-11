House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary

Photo by U.S. Department of Homeland Security via Public Domain

House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving quickly to take care of what GOP leaders said would be a top priority in the new Congress.

The articles were introduced by Representative Pat Fallon, who filed the paperwork for the resolution on January 3rd, however, due to delays caused by the speaker vote the document's official filing was not completed until now.

According to the filing, Mayorkas is accused of engaging "in a pattern of conduct that is incompatible with his duties,” by not properly maintaining control of the United States-Mexico border. Secretary Mayorkas is currently in Mexico, meeting with officials on a variety of topics, including the Biden administration's shared migration agreement unveiled last week, according to The Hill.

Republican leadership has maintained that they would launch a series of investigations in the new Congress, especially in regard to the border, where they claim Democrats have not worked diligently to maintain order.

Mayorkas has been under fire from both sides of the aisle, as the GOP continues to maintain their stance that he dismantled the Trump administration's border policy, while opponents on the left point say that he has not dismantled enough of it, claiming the current border conduct contains several human rights violations.

