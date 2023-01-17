Rap Icon Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Rap icon Dr. Dre has blasted House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene after she used one of his songs in the background of a video recently posted to her Twitter account.

Dre's 1999 song "Still D.R.E.," which also features Snoop Dogg, was featured in the background of a video posted by Representative Greene on Monday, which appeared to show her walking slowly through the halls of the United States Capitol, as well as showing a clip of her taking a selfie with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and highlighting her talking on the phone with former President Donald Trump.

The phone call was the subject of a photo spread around social media last week during the voting for Speaker of the House.

The tweet showing the nearly two-minute video was captioned " It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming."

In a statement to TMZ, Dre put Greene on blast, calling her "divisive and hateful," while also stating that he does not "license my music to politicians."

Greene's run-in with criticism over the music usage is not the first time that a politician has gotten into trouble with artists, with Trump himself being the subject of several criticisms from musicians such as Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, and R.E.M., among others, after he used their songs during political rallies and events.

Representative Greene has reportedly not responded to Dre's comments.

