Grammy Award-Winning Singer and TV Performer Dies

Photo by Jonnie Nord via CC SA 4.0

Grammy Award-winning vocalist and performer for The Modernaires Alan Copeland has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Copeland, a frequent performer on television shows such as "Your Hit Parade" and "The Red Skelton Hour," died late last month at an assisted living home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Copeland, best known for his smooth vocals and creative songwriting, wrote or co-wrote iconic songs such as “Make Love to Me”, with Jo Stafford’s version of the song making it to the top of the Billboard chart in 1954, “Too Young to Know,” “High Society,” “This Must Be the Place, “Darling, Darling, Darling” and “While the Vesper Bells Were Ringing.”

The legendary vocalist arranged vocals for acts such as Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughan, Bing Crosby, Jim Nabors, Count Basie, Engelbert Humperdinck, Peter Marshall, and Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme, while also winning a Grammy in 1968 for best contemporary pop performance by a chorus for combining the theme for CBS' "Mission: Impossible" with "Norwegian Wood," by The Beatles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Copeland also lent his vocals to movies such as "Angels With Dirty Faces," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", "Foreign Correspondent," "Meet John Doe," "Yankee Doodle Dandy," and "Going My Way." A memoir detailing his life, titled "Jukebox Saturday Nights," was released in 2007.

Alan Copeland was 96 years old.

