Grammy Award-Winner Killed Following Hostage Situation

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Guu2_0k5u3Rec00
Photo byCarol M. Highsmith via Public domain

A Grammy Award-winning recording engineer was shot and killed during a hostage situation Thursday, hours after he reportedly was holding his wife and stepdaughter against their will.

Mark Capps was reportedly killed during the standoff after officials say he woke up early Thursday morning and held his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at gunpoint. Capps reportedly threatened the women, telling them that they were not allowed to leave the house or call anyone.

At some point during the night, Capps fell asleep, giving them time to escape the home and reach police, who then responded to the scene. When they arrived, Capps opened the front door with a firearm in hand, which prompted one of the officers to determine that "Capps’ movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired,” according to officials during a press conference. Capps died at the scene.

Capps, who is the son of iconic Grand Ole Opry guitarist and Musicians Hall of Famer Jimmy Capps, was well-known throughout the music industry. During his career, he worked with well-known groups and performers such as Alabama, the Dixie Chicks, Neil Diamond, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Brooks & Dunn, and Barry Manilow.

He had also won Grammy Awards for four years in a row for best polka album, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrities# Music# Entertainment# Mark Capps# Jimmy Capps

Comments / 0

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
42K followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Texas State

George Bush Appointee Dies

U.S. District Judge John McBryde, a George Bush appointee who was on the bench for 32 years, has died at 91, according to a published report in Texas. McBryde was born in 1931 in Jackson, Mississippi and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Christian University, better known as TCU, in 1953 before obtaining his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1956, according to his official biography. After practicing in private practice for decades, he was nominated to a seat on the U.s. Federal District Court in 1990 by then President George H.W. Bush.

Read full story
California State

Congresswoman Announces Bid for Senate Seat Held by Top Democrat

House Representative Katie Porter has announced that she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by longtime Democrat Dianne Feinstein in 2024. Representative Porter made the announcement Tuesday after previously acknowledging her interest in the position, were Feinstein to retire. It has been widely rumored that the longtime Democrat would be retiring in the coming months, leaving the seat open, but she has not officially done so.

Read full story
4 comments

House Democrat Announces Support for GOP-Backed Committee Investigating China

A House Democrat has announced his support for the GOP-backed House Select Committee on China, which would conduct investigations into the United States competition with the Chinese Communist Party.

Read full story
2 comments

Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position

United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.

Read full story
1 comments

Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly

Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.

Read full story
8 comments

Rap Icon Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Song Use

Rap icon Dr. Dre has blasted House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene after she used one of his songs in the background of a video recently posted to her Twitter account. Dre's 1999 song "Still D.R.E.," which also features Snoop Dogg, was featured in the background of a video posted by Representative Greene on Monday, which appeared to show her walking slowly through the halls of the United States Capitol, as well as showing a clip of her taking a selfie with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and highlighting her talking on the phone with former President Donald Trump.

Read full story
5 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut Lawmaker Dies Tragically Hours After Being Sworn In

A Connecticut lawmaker has died in a tragic accident, hours after he was sworn into the state legislature. Connecticut State Representative Quentin Williams died last Thursday after he was involved in a head-on collision while coming home from the governor's inauguration ball, according to NPR. Williams had just been sworn into his third term in the state legislature earlier that day.

Read full story
7 comments

Grammy Award-Winning Singer and TV Performer Dies

Grammy Award-winning vocalist and performer for The Modernaires Alan Copeland has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Copeland, a frequent performer on television shows such as "Your Hit Parade" and "The Red Skelton Hour," died late last month at an assisted living home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read full story
2 comments

Top Celebrity Attorney Reportedly Joining NBC News

Top celebrity attorney Camille Vasquez, who represented actor Johnny Depp during his trial with actress Amber Heard, is reportedly joining NBC News as a legal analyst. Vasquez, who rose to national prominence during her representation of Depp during his defamation trial against actress Amber Heard, has joined the network in her new role as a legal analyst, as she appeared Monday morning to discuss the Idaho college student murders.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe

A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.

Read full story
32 comments

CPAC Chairman Accused of Groping Herschel Walker Campaign Staffer

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference and leader of the American Conservative Union, has been accused by a male former staffer for the Herschel Walker campaign of groping him after buying him drinks at two bars.

Read full story
5 comments

Representative-Elect Leaves Speaker Voting Due to Family Medical Concern

Republican Representative-elect Wesley Hunt has departed the speaker voting at the House of Representatives in order to return home to tend to his wife and child who was born prematurely.

Read full story
1 comments

Another Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving Network

Longtime CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux is reportedly leaving the network, marking the most recent departure from the news media giant, amid ongoing changes to their programming.

Read full story
5 comments
Idaho State

Jail Housing Idaho Suspect Will Try To Accomodate His Diet

The jail where the Idaho college student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is being held will try to adhere to the suspect's vegan diet, Laatah County Sheriff Richard Skiles told media, including Nextstar's NewsNation.

Read full story
22 comments
Boulder, CO

Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"

The main public library in the city of Boulder, Colorado, has been shut down due to contamination of methamphetamine in the library, according to officials there. CNN reports that the library was shut down in late December "out of an abuncance of caution" for environmental testing, which found the residue of methamphetamine in the airducts in the bathrooms, as well as some seating areas of the library.

Read full story

Award-Winning Actor and Director Dies

Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and adapter Frank Galati has died, Steppenwolf Theatre announced Tuesday. Galati, who won two Tony Awards in 1990 for best play and best director, died Monday.

Read full story

Prominent Governor Discussing 2024 Presidential Bid

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is reportedly mulling a possible 2024 presidential bid, as the governor says he has had internal discussions about the possibility of gunning for the White House.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Top Democrat Announces Retirement

Top Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow has announced that she will not pursue reelection in 2024, marking an early blow to Democrats' bid to try and retain the U.S. Senate through the 2024 election.

Read full story
7 comments

Republican Accuses Democrats of Drinking Alcohol Amid House Chaos

A House Republican has garnered backlash from Democrats after she accused them on the House floor of drinking alcohol during the ongoing chaotic speaker votes. Representative Kat Cammack of Florida first made the accusation during a fiery speech on the House floor, where she criticized Democrats of wanting "us to fight each other," per Mediaite.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy