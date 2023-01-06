Grammy Award-Winner Killed Following Hostage Situation

Photo by Carol M. Highsmith via Public domain

A Grammy Award-winning recording engineer was shot and killed during a hostage situation Thursday, hours after he reportedly was holding his wife and stepdaughter against their will.

Mark Capps was reportedly killed during the standoff after officials say he woke up early Thursday morning and held his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at gunpoint. Capps reportedly threatened the women, telling them that they were not allowed to leave the house or call anyone.

At some point during the night, Capps fell asleep, giving them time to escape the home and reach police, who then responded to the scene. When they arrived, Capps opened the front door with a firearm in hand, which prompted one of the officers to determine that "Capps’ movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired,” according to officials during a press conference. Capps died at the scene.

Capps, who is the son of iconic Grand Ole Opry guitarist and Musicians Hall of Famer Jimmy Capps, was well-known throughout the music industry. During his career, he worked with well-known groups and performers such as Alabama, the Dixie Chicks, Neil Diamond, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Brooks & Dunn, and Barry Manilow.

He had also won Grammy Awards for four years in a row for best polka album, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

