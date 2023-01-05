Republican Accuses Democrats of Drinking Alcohol Amid House Chaos

A House Republican has garnered backlash from Democrats after she accused them on the House floor of drinking alcohol during the ongoing chaotic speaker votes.

Representative Kat Cammack of Florida first made the accusation during a fiery speech on the House floor, where she criticized Democrats of wanting "us to fight each other," per Mediaite.

“Diversity of thought is a good thing but they want us divided. They want us to fight each other. That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol coming over there,” Cammack said Wednesday while again nominating Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. “The House is not in order. The House is not in order."

The comments invoked jeers from Democrats in the chamber, with some calling for her words to be struck from the record, something not possible because there had not been any House rules passed yet during this session of Congress, due to the lack of a speaker, according to NBC News reporter Jake Sherman.

Cammack later doubled down on her comments, speaking on Fox News' "The Faulkner Focus," responding to a tweet reply by Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, which appeared to deny the drinking claims.

"I like I almost struck a nerve there. If it wasn’t true, why did they get so offended? I just can’t figure that one out. AOC actually did prove my point in grabbing drinks yesterday but that’s beside the point. The Democrats want Republicans to be divided because they know that the greatest weapon that we have against the Biden regime is unity."

