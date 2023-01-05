Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com.

Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.

Her departure in 1981 followed an 11 year stint playing Carol Deming Hughes Stallings Andropoulos Frazier.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, her brother, David McLaughlin, said "my sweet, loving sister Rita was called to Jesus today on Christmas day, his birthday. She was a well known actress as well as dedicated server of the Lord Jesus. May you rest in peace Sis. I love you forever. You've taken my heart with you."

In addition to her time on "As The World Turns," Walter was known for her time as Wendy Phillips on the soap opera "The Secret Storm."

Soaps.com notes that "it was the role of "As The World Turns' plucky Carol that really put Walter on the map. Introduced to the Oakdale scene as a college student working for much-married Lisa, the heroine tied the knot with her boss' son, Tom, only to have second husband Jay Stallings cheat on her with her ex's subsequent wife, Natalie!"

Walter's cause of death was not immediately known as of the time of publication of this article.

