Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election Runoff

"Happy Days" star Anson Williams' run for mayor in Ojai, California, appears to be officially over, as he has been declared the loser in a recount for the extremely close race.

Williams, who played Potsie on the legendary 1970s and 1980s sitcom, lost the election by just 42 votes. The race was so close that a recount was performed, which led to the ultimate declaration that incumbent Mayor Betsy Stix would win re-election.

Williams told media, including The Wrap, that he is conceding the race, "but he would continue to fight for the issues that are important to him," The Wrap notes.

"You will be seeing me and my team at upcoming city council meetings working to finally make real progress on affordable housing, climate initiatives, fire safety, and sustainable tourism despite threats and destructive lawsuits against our city from special interest groups. I have a responsibility to represent the views of the hundreds of citizens who voted for me as well as all citizens who are in favor of a more balanced, united community," Williams says.

Williams, who is 72 years old, has not revealed whether he will attempt to run for Mayor of Ojai, or any other elected position in the future, but it should be considered a possibility considering the fact that he intends to stay politicall involved.

