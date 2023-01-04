Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Photo by Jonathan Velasquez on Unsplash

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced.

Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on October 9, 1922, Williams and his three brothers, who included legendary singer and TV host Andy, formed the Williams Brothers Quartet early in their lives, performing on a live radio station before school.

They also performed on stations in Cincinnati and Chicago, eventually moving to Los Angeles where they backed up Bing Crosby on his iconic "Swinging on a Star." On his own, Don later appeared on a 1956 episode of "Playhouse 90" and headlined at the Tropicana hotel in Las Vegas after it opened in 1957.

Williams also sang in commercials, appeared on "The Tonight Show," and on programs hosted by Eddie Fisher and Nat King Cole.

He eventually moved on from his performing career, becoming an agent and manager, with notable clients such as Mary Tyler Moore and singers Ray Stevens and Roger Miller, but Williams and his brother routinely reunited for Andy's Christmas specials to perform.

Bob Williams, born in 1918 as the oldest, died in September 2003 at age 85. And Dick, born in 1926, died in May 2018 at age 91. Andy Willams, the youngest in the group, died at the age of 84.

Don Williams was 100 years old.

