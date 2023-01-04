Famed Rapper Dies

Photo by Neon Tommy via CC SA 2.0

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died.

Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.

Born in 1979, Mitchell joined a local music collective Three 6 Mafia, founded by DJ Paul, Juicy J and Lord Infamous, when she was 15 years old. In 1994, the year she joined the collective, she released her first song named "Cheefa Da Reefa." Then in 1998, she released her most successful album, "Enquiring Minds," which featured the song "Where Dem Dollas At?"

Several members of the hip-hop community have posted tributes to the late rapper, including DJ Paul, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Bun B, Outkast’s Big Boi, Ty Dolla $ign, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone, Cypress Hill’s B-Real, and others.

Gangsta Boo told Billboard in December that she was working on a new project titled "The Booprint," which she had been aiming to release early this year. She also spoke on her influence to those that have entered the hip-hop scene after her.

“I would honestly say that I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint. I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers,” Boo told Billboard. “My sound is a Memphis sound. It’s a Gangsta Boo sound, it’s a Three 6 Mafia sound. So, I am the blueprint and I wear that badge proudly as f—.”

