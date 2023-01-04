Republican Reportedly in Talks with Democrats for New Speaker

Photo by Jose Fontano on Unsplash

A House Republican says that he has begun "preliminary talks" with Democrats to try and find a candidate to put forward, were Kevin McCarthy be unable to pull together enough votes to win speaker.

Representative Don Bacon, speaking to CNN on Wednesday, says that he has begun the early talks with Democrats to try and find a "consensus candidate," but maintained that he still is in support of Kevin McCarthy in the ongoing chaotic speaker vote.

“There are preliminary talks but we don’t want to go too fast on this because that then hijacks what Kevin is trying to do and we want to support Kevin,” Bacon said.

“This is about letting the greatest country in the world and we cannot let a small handful of folks that are on the extreme part of our conference, one of the smallest caucuses that we have, we can’t let them control the entire House of Representatives,” he added.

Bacon went on to suggest that McCarthy should negotiate with Democrats as well, possibly offering committee ratios and office space in exchange for either their votes or for some to vote present to try and lower the threshold needed to win, according to Mediate.

CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Bacon if working with Democrats would "defy" Republican voters, to which the representative responded, "we have to be Americans first."

