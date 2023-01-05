Russia Reportedly Planning Massive Attack, Top General Says

Photo by The Presidential Office of Ukraine via CC Attribution 4.0

Russia is reportedly planning a major new offensive in Ukraine, with the country preparing around 200,000 troops, according to General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Wednesday that Russia was planning the new offensive, which runs counter to U.S. intelligence that indicated that Russian forces would slow down during the winter months, according to The Hill.

“We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can muster to try to turn the tide of the war and at least postpone their defeat,” Zelensky said. “We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose.”

General Zaluzhnyi told The Economist last month that Ukrainian officials had learned of a possible new Russian offensive either in January or February, believing that they may be targeting Kyiv.

Zelensky's speech comes after Ukraine launched a successful strike on a Russian base in eastern Donetsk. True casualty numbers are not known, but Russia claims that 89 soldiers were killed in the attack, whereas Ukraine claims a much higher count, putting their estimates around 400.

Ukraine has been able to retake significant territories over the last few months, successfully pushing Russia out of the cities of Kherson and Kharkiv. Russia has responded with repeated attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and energy grids.

