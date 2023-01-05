Twitter Is Lifting A Ban On Political Advertisements

Photo by dole777 on Unsplash

Twitter announced a major new change to its policies Tuesday, as the popular social media company is lifting its prior ban on political advertisements, according to the Twitter Safety account.

In a post, Twitter safety announced the policy change, saying that "cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics."

“We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics. Today, we’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks,” the tweet read.

The account followed up on the statement in a reply, saying that their "approach to reviewing and approving content protects" Twitter users.

“Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter. We’ll share more details as this work progresses.”

The policy was originally created by former CEO Jack Dorsey in October of 2019, when he said at the time that "political message reach should be earned, not bought."

Dorsey continued, saying “A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.”

It is unclear if the social media giant will be allowing all politically-related ads or if there will be some limits put into place.

